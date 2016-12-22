Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Amgen":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Biocartis Joins With Amgen For RAS Biomarker Testing In Europe




22.12.16 07:53
dpa-AFX


THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Biocartis Group NV, a Belgium-based molecular diagnostics company, announced Thursday the signing of a new collaboration agreement with biotechnology company Amgen (AMGN).


The new agreement aims at accelerating access to RAS biomarker information in up to 10 European countries. The deal builds on the existing collaboration between both companies announced on February 3, 2016.


The company noted that for metastatic colorectal cancer or mCRC patients, timely information on the presence of mutations in the RAS genes and BRAF is critical for treatment selection. Current technologies to assess RAS gene mutational status used by hospitals are complex to perform and on average, require up to one month to provide results.


Based on the experience from the existing collaboration, Biocartis and Amgen will now aim to enable several dozen additional selected hospitals in Europe to accelerate access to RAS biomarker information, from up to one month to same-day results for mCRC patients, using Biocartis' Idylla platform and RAS tests.


Biocartis' CE-marked RAS mutations test offering has a turn-around-time of only two hours with less than two minutes hands-on time. Furthermore, the Idylla platform can be operated in any hospital laboratory, independent of hospital size, available infrastructure and experience level.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
146,36 $ 146,17 $ 0,19 $ +0,13% 22.12./20:37
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0311621009 867900 176,85 $ 133,64 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		139,82 € -0,48%  17:37
Xetra 140,55 € +0,32%  17:35
Nasdaq 146,36 $ +0,13%  20:37
Frankfurt 140,237 € +0,06%  19:38
Stuttgart 139,89 € -0,06%  19:36
München 140,24 € -0,07%  08:02
Berlin 139,51 € -0,14%  14:31
Hamburg 139,44 € -1,06%  08:04
Hannover 139,44 € -1,06%  08:04
Düsseldorf 139,06 € -1,56%  11:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
12 Amgen - wieder auf Wachstum. 21.12.16
63 --------blaubärs kleine Evotec . 09.08.15
7 Amgen ? 22.04.15
2 Amgen: wie gehts weiter ? 16.02.14
43 Biotechnologie? Hör mir bloss a. 08.12.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...