Biocartis Joins With Amgen For RAS Biomarker Testing In Europe

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Biocartis Group NV, a Belgium-based molecular diagnostics company, announced Thursday the signing of a new collaboration agreement with biotechnology company Amgen (AMGN).





The new agreement aims at accelerating access to RAS biomarker information in up to 10 European countries. The deal builds on the existing collaboration between both companies announced on February 3, 2016.

The company noted that for metastatic colorectal cancer or mCRC patients, timely information on the presence of mutations in the RAS genes and BRAF is critical for treatment selection. Current technologies to assess RAS gene mutational status used by hospitals are complex to perform and on average, require up to one month to provide results.

Based on the experience from the existing collaboration, Biocartis and Amgen will now aim to enable several dozen additional selected hospitals in Europe to accelerate access to RAS biomarker information, from up to one month to same-day results for mCRC patients, using Biocartis' Idylla platform and RAS tests.

Biocartis' CE-marked RAS mutations test offering has a turn-around-time of only two hours with less than two minutes hands-on time. Furthermore, the Idylla platform can be operated in any hospital laboratory, independent of hospital size, available infrastructure and experience level.

