BioPharma Credit - Now listed in the Premium Segment of LSE
26.10.21 14:32
Edison Investment Research
BioPharma Credit (BPCR) delivered a 7.3% NAV total return (NAV TR) pa in the three-year period ending 30 September 2021 (Edison calculations), somewhat below its 8–9% target. We believe that this was partially due to cash drag from several loan prepayments (although partially offset by prepayment fees). In H121, BPCR invested US$150m in diagnostics company LumiraDx, and reduced its cash position to 18% at end-September 2021. BPCR has sustained its targeted dividend payout (7c per share pa, 7.4% yield currently), although we calculate it needs to deploy some of its cash to cover the payments from income alone in the long run. Until then, it may pay a portion of the dividend from capital.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,974 $
|0,9874 $
|-0,0134 $
|-1,36%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BDGKMY29
|A2DN3S
|1,10 $
|0,94 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,805 €
|0,00%
|08:04
|München
|0,81 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|0,80 €
|0,00%
|16:54
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,974 $
|-1,36%
|19.10.21
