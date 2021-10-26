Erweiterte Funktionen



BioPharma Credit - Now listed in the Premium Segment of LSE




26.10.21 14:32
Edison Investment Research

BioPharma Credit (BPCR) delivered a 7.3% NAV total return (NAV TR) pa in the three-year period ending 30 September 2021 (Edison calculations), somewhat below its 8–9% target. We believe that this was partially due to cash drag from several loan prepayments (although partially offset by prepayment fees). In H121, BPCR invested US$150m in diagnostics company LumiraDx, and reduced its cash position to 18% at end-September 2021. BPCR has sustained its targeted dividend payout (7c per share pa, 7.4% yield currently), although we calculate it needs to deploy some of its cash to cover the payments from income alone in the long run. Until then, it may pay a portion of the dividend from capital.

Aktuell
Uran Aktientip mit sensationeller Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Bill Gates und Warren Buffet setzen auf Uran gegen Klimawandel

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,974 $ 0,9874 $ -0,0134 $ -1,36% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BDGKMY29 A2DN3S 1,10 $ 0,94 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,805 € 0,00%  08:04
München 0,81 € 0,00%  08:00
Stuttgart 0,80 € 0,00%  16:54
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,974 $ -1,36%  19.10.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Massives Kaufsignal. Nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 15.867% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...