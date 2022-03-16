BioPharma Credit - New transaction of up to US$50m

BioPharma Credit (BPCR) has entered into a new senior secured loan agreement for up to US$50m to be provided to UroGen Pharma, a Nasdaq-listed biotech company focused on the treatment of urothelial and speciality cancers. BPCR and BioPharma fund V will each invest US$37.5m in the first tranche and up to a further US$12.5m available to be drawn by end-2022. Following the transaction, BPCR is fully invested and would require additional external capital for new investments (by a further drawdown of its credit facility or a new share issue).