BioPharma Credit - Fully invested after recent transactions

BioPharma Credit (BPCR) recently announced it has entered into new senior secured loan agreements for up to US$212.5m in aggregate with two Nasdaq-listed biopharmaceutical companies: Evolus (focused on aesthetic medicine) and Coherus (which owns a commercial biosimilar business and plans to build an immunoncology franchise). BPCR also provided an additional tranche of US$50m to Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT). We estimate that the tranches BPCR will fund until end-March 2022 as part of these deals will allow it to restore dividend cover based exclusively on the income generated by its investment portfolio.