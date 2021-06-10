Erweiterte Funktionen
BioNtech-Aktienanalyse
10.06.21 14:42
Finanztrends
In diesem Video erhalten Sie eine aktuelle Bewertung der BioNtech Aktie (ISIN: US09075V1026) nach dem bewährten Fünf-Bullen-Rating-System von Finanztrends.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|238,04 $
|241,49 $
|-3,45 $
|-1,43%
|10.06./17:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US09075V1026
|A2PSR2
|252,54 $
|46,56 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|194,10 €
|-2,12%
|17:23
|AMEX
|239,00 $
|+8,51%
|09.06.21
|Xetra
|195,95 €
|+2,03%
|17:07
|Frankfurt
|195,55 €
|+1,06%
|17:07
|München
|195,50 €
|+0,88%
|16:52
|Hamburg
|196,05 €
|+0,49%
|17:07
|Berlin
|195,60 €
|+0,23%
|17:04
|Düsseldorf
|194,70 €
|+0,15%
|17:00
|NYSE
|238,56 $
|-1,32%
|17:07
|Nasdaq
|238,04 $
|-1,43%
|17:07
|Stuttgart
|195,40 €
|-1,66%
|17:07
= Realtime
Aktuell
