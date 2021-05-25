Erweiterte Funktionen
BioNtech-Aktienanalyse
25.05.21 13:59
Finanztrends
In diesem Video erhalten Sie eine aktuelle Bewertung der BioNtech Aktie (ISIN: US09075V1026) nach dem bewährten Fünf-Bullen-Rating-System von Finanztrends.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|196,50 $
|194,89 $
|1,61 $
|+0,83%
|25.05./16:54
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US09075V1026
|A2PSR2
|213,00 $
|46,36 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|160,70 €
|-0,53%
|17:07
|Nasdaq
|196,50 $
|+0,83%
|16:54
|NYSE
|196,31 $
|+0,73%
|16:53
|Stuttgart
|160,50 €
|-0,31%
|16:53
|AMEX
|196,00 $
|-0,37%
|16:14
|Berlin
|160,10 €
|-1,02%
|16:16
|München
|160,35 €
|-2,20%
|16:26
|Frankfurt
|160,45 €
|-2,28%
|16:52
|Düsseldorf
|160,30 €
|-2,43%
|16:47
|Hamburg
|160,00 €
|-2,59%
|16:41
|Xetra
|160,30 €
|-3,08%
|16:53
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|19
|BNTX
|17:08
|9990
|Biontech & MRNA: Revolution .
|16:43
|32958
|Biotech-Star BioNTech aus Main.
|15:46
|707
|Translate Bio - mRNA der Zuk.
|19.05.21
|16
|Biontech aktuell, (BioNTech SE .
|25.04.21