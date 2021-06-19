Erweiterte Funktionen
BioNTech-Aktienanalyse
19.06.21 20:22
Finanztrends
In diesem Video erhalten Sie eine aktuelle Bewertung der BioNTech Aktie (ISIN: US09075V1026) nach dem bewährten Fünf-Bullen-Rating-System von Finanztrends.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|212,42 $
|214,20 $
|-1,78 $
|-0,83%
|18.06./23:43
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US09075V1026
|A2PSR2
|252,54 $
|49,86 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|179,00 €
|-0,64%
|18.06.21
|Düsseldorf
|181,10 €
|+1,91%
|18.06.21
|Hamburg
|181,10 €
|+1,14%
|18.06.21
|Berlin
|180,75 €
|+1,09%
|18.06.21
|Xetra
|180,35 €
|+0,98%
|18.06.21
|München
|180,15 €
|+0,90%
|18.06.21
|Frankfurt
|181,00 €
|+0,89%
|18.06.21
|AMEX
|213,59 $
|-0,38%
|18.06.21
|Nasdaq
|212,42 $
|-0,83%
|18.06.21
|NYSE
|212,56 $
|-0,96%
|18.06.21
|Stuttgart
|179,05 €
|-1,00%
|18.06.21
= Realtime
