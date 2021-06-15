Erweiterte Funktionen
BioNTech – Aktienanalyse
15.06.21 12:15
Finanztrends
In diesem Video erhalten Sie eine aktuelle Bewertung der BioNTech Aktie (ISIN: US09075V1026) nach dem bewährten Fünf-Bullen-Rating-System von Finanztrends.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|185,05 €
|181,80 €
|3,25 €
|+1,79%
|15.06./14:40
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US09075V1026
|A2PSR2
|207,40 €
|43,01 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|185,05 €
|+1,79%
|14:40
|Xetra
|185,70 €
|+3,05%
|14:25
|Stuttgart
|186,90 €
|+2,78%
|14:01
|Berlin
|188,20 €
|+1,78%
|11:42
|Hamburg
|186,95 €
|+1,27%
|14:06
|Düsseldorf
|186,05 €
|+1,20%
|14:00
|München
|186,25 €
|+0,62%
|14:09
|Frankfurt
|185,80 €
|-0,11%
|14:25
|NYSE
|220,14 $
|-7,43%
|14.06.21
|AMEX
|220,33 $
|-7,46%
|14.06.21
|Nasdaq
|220,58 $
|-7,53%
|14.06.21
= Realtime
