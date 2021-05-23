Erweiterte Funktionen
BioNTech-Aktienanalyse
23.05.21 12:02
Finanztrends
In diesem Video erhalten Sie eine aktuelle Bewertung der BioNTech Aktie (ISIN: US09075V1026) nach dem bewährten Fünf-Bullen-Rating-System von Finanztrends.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|195,69 $
|203,71 $
|-8,02 $
|-3,94%
|21.05./23:40
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US09075V1026
|A2PSR2
|213,00 $
|46,36 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|160,60 €
|-3,66%
|21.05.21
|Berlin
|164,80 €
|-1,02%
|21.05.21
|Hamburg
|164,25 €
|-1,05%
|21.05.21
|Düsseldorf
|164,30 €
|-1,08%
|21.05.21
|Frankfurt
|164,20 €
|-1,08%
|21.05.21
|München
|163,95 €
|-1,15%
|21.05.21
|Xetra
|165,40 €
|-2,62%
|21.05.21
|Stuttgart
|161,00 €
|-3,39%
|21.05.21
|AMEX
|196,73 $
|-3,56%
|21.05.21
|Nasdaq
|195,69 $
|-3,94%
|21.05.21
|NYSE
|195,54 $
|-4,13%
|21.05.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
