Erweiterte Funktionen
BioNTech-Aktienanalyse
17.05.21 17:53
Finanztrends
In diesem Video erhalten Sie eine aktuelle Bewertung der BioNTech Aktie (ISIN: US09075V1026) nach dem bewährten Fünf-Bullen-Rating-System von Finanztrends.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|196,34 $
|192,77 $
|3,57 $
|+1,85%
|17.05./20:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US09075V1026
|A2PSR2
|213,00 $
|46,36 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|161,95 €
|+2,02%
|21:04
|Hamburg
|159,85 €
|+2,67%
|19:51
|Berlin
|160,00 €
|+2,50%
|18:42
|Nasdaq
|196,10 $
|+1,73%
|20:49
|NYSE
|196,01 $
|+1,65%
|20:26
|Frankfurt
|160,00 €
|+1,59%
|19:25
|München
|159,60 €
|+1,56%
|19:56
|Düsseldorf
|159,70 €
|+1,43%
|19:30
|Xetra
|160,00 €
|+1,43%
|17:35
|AMEX
|193,99 $
|+1,33%
|16:35
|Stuttgart
|160,45 €
|+1,17%
|20:45
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|32742
|Biotech-Star BioNTech aus Main.
|20:23
|9772
|Biontech & MRNA: Revolution .
|20:11
|704
|Translate Bio - mRNA der Zuk.
|08:51
|16
|Biontech aktuell, (BioNTech SE .
|25.04.21
|63
|BioNTech SE - Bestes Startupa.
|25.04.21