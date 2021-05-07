Erweiterte Funktionen
BioNTech-Aktienanalyse
07.05.21 17:07
Finanztrends
In diesem Video erhalten Sie eine aktuelle Bewertung der BioNTech Aktie (ISIN: US09075V1026) nach dem bewährten Fünf-Bullen-Rating-System von Finanztrends.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|182,91 $
|168,00 $
|14,91 $
|+8,87%
|07.05./19:28
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US09075V1026
|A2PSR2
|213,00 $
|45,09 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|149,40 €
|+7,29%
|19:43
|NYSE
|182,95 $
|+8,88%
|19:24
|Nasdaq
|182,91 $
|+8,87%
|19:27
|Stuttgart
|151,15 €
|+8,23%
|19:19
|Hamburg
|150,65 €
|+7,57%
|19:03
|München
|150,70 €
|+7,45%
|19:17
|Frankfurt
|150,40 €
|+7,39%
|19:27
|Düsseldorf
|150,30 €
|+7,36%
|19:25
|Xetra
|149,40 €
|+7,17%
|17:35
|AMEX
|181,37 $
|+6,85%
|15:38
|Berlin
|149,90 €
|+6,69%
|18:40
= Realtime
Aktuell
