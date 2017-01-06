Binge Driving? Cadillac Is Starting Car Subscription Service
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cadillac has launched a new subscription service that will allow customers to drive and switch between different Cadillacs for a flat monthly fee.
Book by Cadillac is a $1,500 monthly fee service that " eliminates the hassles of car ownership so members can experience uninhibited driving."
BOOK by Cadillac gives members access to popular Cadillac vehicles, including the XT5, CT6, Escalade, and V Series, at will without the commitment of leasing, financing or buying.
"BOOK by Cadillac is an innovative new option targeted at a growing class of luxury drivers searching for access to various cars over time, dependent on their individual needs, coupled with a hassle-free white-glove exchange," said Uwe Ellinghaus, Cadillac chief marketing officer.
The members can request for the latest premium Cadillac models using an app. The vehicles will be delivered via white-glove concierge to members' requested locations and exchanged at their leisure or as their needs change.
