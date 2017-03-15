Bilfinger Says Wins Contract Extension In Oman As Part Of JV

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Bilfinger":

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German engineering group Bilfinger SE (BFLBY.



PK) said it won a multi-million euro framework contract extension in Oman for engineering and maintenance services, as part of a joint venture. The contract with oil and gas company Petroleum Development Oman or PDO will be extended by a further three years and will now run until 2021, with an estimated turnover of about 200 million euros for Bilfinger.

Bilfinger noted that the framework agreement has been in place since 2011 with PDO, which is the largest oil and gas production company in Oman. PDO is responsible for over 70 percent of oil production and almost all gas production in the country.

Bilfinger is active in the Middle East with around 4,000 employees in the Engineering & Technologies (E&T) and Maintenance, Modifications & Operations (MMO) business segments.

