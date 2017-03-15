Bilfinger SE Posts Narrower Loss From Cont. Ops. In FY16; Revenue Down 15%

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Bilfinger":

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bilfinger SE (BFLBY.PK) reported a loss from continuing operations of 278.8 million euros for fiscal 2016 compared to a loss of 590.9 million euros, prior year.



Loss per share from continuing operations narrowed to 6.33 euros from a loss of 12.98 euros per share. Adjusted loss from continuing operations was 5 million euros compared to a loss of 37 million euros. Adjusted loss per share from continuing operations was 0.17 euros compared a loss of 0.68 euros.

Fiscal 2016 revenue decreased to 4.25 billion euros from 5.00 billion euros, previous year.

The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of Bilfinger will propose to the AGM a dividend payout of 1.00 euros per share for 2016. The company said it plans to cancel its treasury shares in the amount of about 4 percent. A proposal will also be made that the AGM approve a new authorization to buy back shares in the maximum amount of 10 percent. The Executive Board intends to propose to the Supervisory Board a share buyback program with a volume of up to 150 million euros, which should begin in financial year 2017.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM