Big Lots Sees Higher Earnings, Comps In Q1, FY17; Lifts Dividend; Plans Buyback

03.03.17
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Big Lots, Inc. (BIG), a discount and closeout retailer, on Friday said it expects first-quarter income in the range of $0.95 to $1.05 per share, representing a 16% to 28% increase from last year's adjusted income of $0.82 per share.

This guidance assumes comparable store sales in the range of flat to up 2%.


On average, 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


For fiscal 2017, the company expects income to be $3.95 to $4.10 per share, a 9% to 13% increase from last year's adjusted income of $3.64 per share. Analysts expect earnings of $3.99 per share for the year.


The full-year guidance is based on a comparable store sales increase in the 1% to 2% range, and total sales flat to up slightly. This is compared to comparable store sales increase of 0.9% and net sales of $5.20 billion in fiscal 2016.


The financial performance would result in cash flow of approximately $180 to $190 million.


Further, the company said that on February 28, the Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program of up to $150 million of common shares.


The company also announced that its Board increased the quarterly dividend payment rate approximately 19% by declaring a first-quarter quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share. This dividend is payable on March 31, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 17.


In its fourth quarter, net income was $90.1 million or $1.99 per share, compared to $94.53 million or $1.91 per share last year. Adjusted income from continuing operations totaled $102.0 million, or $2.26 per share, compared to last year's $99.7 million, or $2.01 per share.


Net sales decreased 0.3% to $1.58 billion, as the comparable store sales increase of 0.3% was offset by a lower store count year-over-year.


Analysts expected earnings of $2.22 per share on revenues of $1.59 billion.


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
49,023 € 50,236 € -1,213 € -2,41% 03.03./14:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0893021032 869884 54,24 € 36,78 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		48,231 € 0,00%  03.01.17
Düsseldorf 48,91 € +0,52%  08:08
NYSE 52,25 $ 0,00%  02.03.17
Frankfurt 48,957 € -1,97%  09:03
Stuttgart 49,023 € -2,41%  08:03
  = Realtime
