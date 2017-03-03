Big Lots Sees Higher Earnings, Comps In Q1, FY17; Lifts Dividend; Plans Buyback

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Big Lots, Inc. (BIG), a discount and closeout retailer, on Friday said it expects first-quarter income in the range of $0.95 to $1.05 per share, representing a 16% to 28% increase from last year's adjusted income of $0.82 per share.



This guidance assumes comparable store sales in the range of flat to up 2%.

On average, 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2017, the company expects income to be $3.95 to $4.10 per share, a 9% to 13% increase from last year's adjusted income of $3.64 per share. Analysts expect earnings of $3.99 per share for the year.

The full-year guidance is based on a comparable store sales increase in the 1% to 2% range, and total sales flat to up slightly. This is compared to comparable store sales increase of 0.9% and net sales of $5.20 billion in fiscal 2016.

The financial performance would result in cash flow of approximately $180 to $190 million.

Further, the company said that on February 28, the Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program of up to $150 million of common shares.

The company also announced that its Board increased the quarterly dividend payment rate approximately 19% by declaring a first-quarter quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share. This dividend is payable on March 31, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 17.

In its fourth quarter, net income was $90.1 million or $1.99 per share, compared to $94.53 million or $1.91 per share last year. Adjusted income from continuing operations totaled $102.0 million, or $2.26 per share, compared to last year's $99.7 million, or $2.01 per share.

Net sales decreased 0.3% to $1.58 billion, as the comparable store sales increase of 0.3% was offset by a lower store count year-over-year.

Analysts expected earnings of $2.22 per share on revenues of $1.59 billion.

