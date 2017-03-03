Big Lots Inc. Profit Rises 2% In Q4
03.03.17 12:20
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Big Lots Inc.
(BIG) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.
The company said its bottom line climbed to $102.00 million, or $2.26 per share. This was up from $99.52 million, or $2.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.22 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Revenue held steady at $1.58 billion
Big Lots Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $102.00 Mln. vs. $99.52 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.5% -EPS (Q4): $2.26 vs. $2.01 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.4% -Analysts Estimate: $2.22 -Revenue (Q4): $1.58 Bln vs. $1.58 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.95 - $1.05 Full year EPS guidance: $3.95 - $4.10
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|49,023 €
|50,236 €
|-1,213 €
|-2,41%
|03.03./14:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0893021032
|869884
|54,24 €
|36,78 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|48,231 €
|0,00%
|03.01.17
|Düsseldorf
|48,91 €
|+0,52%
|08:08
|NYSE
|52,25 $
|0,00%
|02.03.17
|Frankfurt
|48,957 €
|-1,97%
|09:03
|Stuttgart
|49,023 €
|-2,41%
|08:03