Big Lots Inc. Profit Rises 2% In Q4




03.03.17 12:20
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Big Lots Inc.

(BIG) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.


The company said its bottom line climbed to $102.00 million, or $2.26 per share. This was up from $99.52 million, or $2.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.22 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


Revenue held steady at $1.58 billion


Big Lots Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $102.00 Mln. vs. $99.52 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.5% -EPS (Q4): $2.26 vs. $2.01 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.4% -Analysts Estimate: $2.22 -Revenue (Q4): $1.58 Bln vs. $1.58 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.95 - $1.05 Full year EPS guidance: $3.95 - $4.10


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



