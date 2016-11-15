Better Business Bureau Blasts My Pillow

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Better Business Bureau has revoked MyPillow accreditation based on several complaints as well as advertising violations.





MyPillow, which is popular for its customizable pillow that is advertised through television infomercials, was downgraded to an F rating by the BBB for violating its advertiser code.

"On 11/15/2016 this business's accreditation in the BBB was revoked by the BBB's Board of Directors due to its failure to adhere to the BBB requirement that Accredited Businesses meet and abide by the standards," says BBB site.

According to the BBB, MyPillow's "buy one get one free" discount must be offered for only a limited time and if there is a significant reduction from the advertiser's usual and customary price. Otherwise, it would be considered as using the sale to mask the product's regular price.

"We run sales and specials for our customers so that we can give as many people as possible the chance to have a great night's sleep," Mike Lindell, who created the MyPillow, said in a statement. "Naturally, I am terribly disappointed by the BBB's decision."

