Best Polish indie games auf gamescom 2017 (VIDEO)
21.08.17 18:02
news aktuell
Düsseldorf (ots) -
Polen gehört zu den führenden Game-Entwicklern in Europa.
Besonders geschätzt werden dabei polnische Programmierer. "95-98 %
der polnischen Gaming-Produkte gehen ins Ausland", sagt Jakub
Marszalkowski von der Stiftung Indie Games Polska. Games aus Polen
gehören zu den inzwischen wichtigsten Kulturgütern des Landes: Sie
werden von Hunderten von Millionen von Gamern weltweit gespielt. Es
sind dabei nicht nur das bekannteste "The Witcher" von CD Project,
sondern z.B. auch Antikriegsgames wie "This War of Mine" des
11bit-Studios, oder "Dying Light" von Techland. International sehr
erfolgreich sind auch "Vanishing of Ethan Carter" von Astronauts,
"Superhot" von Superhot Team, "Shadow Warrior 2" von Flying Wild Hog,
"Sky Force" von Infinite Dreams, "BulbBoy" von Bulbware. Zum
"schwarzen Pferd" der Produzenten-Branche wird Huuuge Games. Ein
Genie unter den Game-Entwicklern ist Sos Sosowski mit seinem
einmaligen "Mosh Pit Simulator auf VR". Und bei der jährlichen
Zusammenfassung von Spotify 2016 zeigte sich, dass die weltweit am
häufigsten gehörte Musik aus Polen das Stück von Marcin Przybylowicz
war - der Soundtrack zu "The Witcher 3".
Bei der gamescom 2017 werden u.a. folgende Games vorgestellt:
Diggerman (iOS and Android) by Digital Melody
Find the Balance (iOS and Android) by Digital Melody
Runventure (iOS and Android) by Digital Melody
Apocalipsis - Harry at the end of the world (PC) by PUNCH PUNK GAMES
Warlocks 2: God Slayers (PC, Xbox One and PS4) by Frozen District
Die for Valhalla! (PC, Xbox One and PS4) by Monster Couch
911 Operator (iOS and Android) by Jutsu Games
Rage Disco (PC) by Suicide Penguin
Detached (VR) by Anshar Studios (Motiv im Bild)
Elderborn (PC and Xbox One) by Hyperstrange
Indygo (PC) by Pigmentum Game Studio
Grey Skies (PC) by BeeFlame Studio
Nightwolf: Survive the Megadome (PC) by CYBERPHO
World War 3 (PC) by The Farm 51
Interkosmos (VR) by Ovidworks
Metamorphosis (PC, PS4 and Xbox One) by Ovidworks
Veranstalter: Stiftung Indie Games Polska, Alias.net,
Wirtschafts-und Handelsabteilung des Polnischen Generalkonsulats in
Köln, Polnisches Institut Düsseldorf, Polnische Agentur für die
Entwicklung des Unternehmertums (PARP).
Pressekontakt:
Andrzej Kolinski, Polnisches Institut Düsseldorf
Tel. +492118669612
andrzej.kolinski@instytutpolski.org
Original-Content von: Polnisches Institut D?sseldorf, übermittelt durch news aktuell
presseportal.de
