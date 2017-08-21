Best Polish indie games auf gamescom 2017 (VIDEO)

Düsseldorf (ots) -Polen gehört zu den führenden Game-Entwicklern in Europa.Besonders geschätzt werden dabei polnische Programmierer. "95-98 %der polnischen Gaming-Produkte gehen ins Ausland", sagt JakubMarszalkowski von der Stiftung Indie Games Polska. Games aus Polengehören zu den inzwischen wichtigsten Kulturgütern des Landes: Siewerden von Hunderten von Millionen von Gamern weltweit gespielt. Essind dabei nicht nur das bekannteste "The Witcher" von CD Project,sondern z.B. auch Antikriegsgames wie "This War of Mine" des11bit-Studios, oder "Dying Light" von Techland. International sehrerfolgreich sind auch "Vanishing of Ethan Carter" von Astronauts,"Superhot" von Superhot Team, "Shadow Warrior 2" von Flying Wild Hog,"Sky Force" von Infinite Dreams, "BulbBoy" von Bulbware. Zum"schwarzen Pferd" der Produzenten-Branche wird Huuuge Games. EinGenie unter den Game-Entwicklern ist Sos Sosowski mit seinemeinmaligen "Mosh Pit Simulator auf VR". Und bei der jährlichenZusammenfassung von Spotify 2016 zeigte sich, dass die weltweit amhäufigsten gehörte Musik aus Polen das Stück von Marcin Przybylowiczwar - der Soundtrack zu "The Witcher 3".Bei der gamescom 2017 werden u.a. folgende Games vorgestellt:Diggerman (iOS and Android) by Digital MelodyFind the Balance (iOS and Android) by Digital MelodyRunventure (iOS and Android) by Digital MelodyApocalipsis - Harry at the end of the world (PC) by PUNCH PUNK GAMESWarlocks 2: God Slayers (PC, Xbox One and PS4) by Frozen DistrictDie for Valhalla! (PC, Xbox One and PS4) by Monster Couch911 Operator (iOS and Android) by Jutsu GamesRage Disco (PC) by Suicide PenguinDetached (VR) by Anshar Studios (Motiv im Bild)Elderborn (PC and Xbox One) by HyperstrangeIndygo (PC) by Pigmentum Game StudioGrey Skies (PC) by BeeFlame StudioNightwolf: Survive the Megadome (PC) by CYBERPHOWorld War 3 (PC) by The Farm 51Interkosmos (VR) by OvidworksMetamorphosis (PC, PS4 and Xbox One) by OvidworksVeranstalter: Stiftung Indie Games Polska, Alias.net,Wirtschafts-und Handelsabteilung des Polnischen Generalkonsulats inKöln, Polnisches Institut Düsseldorf, Polnische Agentur für dieEntwicklung des Unternehmertums (PARP).Pressekontakt:Andrzej Kolinski, Polnisches Institut DüsseldorfTel. +492118669612andrzej.kolinski@instytutpolski.orgOriginal-Content von: Polnisches Institut D?sseldorf, übermittelt durch news aktuell