Best Buy Co Inc. Bottom Line Climbs 19% In Q4




01.03.17 13:20
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Best Buy Co Inc.

(BBY) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line rose to $621 million, or $1.95 per share. This was up from $524 million, or $1.53 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to $13.48 billion. This was down from $13.62 billion last year.


Best Buy Co Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $621 Mln. vs. $524 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.5% -EPS (Q4): $1.95 vs. $1.53 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 27.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.67 -Revenue (Q4): $13.48 Bln vs. $13.62 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.0%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.35 - $0.40 Next quarter revenue guidance: $8.2 - $8.3 Bln


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
39,794 € 41,826 € -2,032 € -4,86% 01.03./15:16
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0865161014 873629 46,92 € 26,09 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		39,794 € -4,86%  13:57
Stuttgart 41,686 € +0,72%  08:03
NYSE 44,13 $ 0,00%  28.02.17
Frankfurt 41,00 € -1,24%  14:26
Berlin 40,80 € -2,11%  14:05
München 42,005 € -3,12%  08:03
Düsseldorf 41,68 € -3,91%  08:04
  = Realtime
