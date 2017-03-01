Best Buy Co Inc. Bottom Line Climbs 19% In Q4
01.03.17 13:20
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Best Buy Co Inc.
(BBY) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line rose to $621 million, or $1.95 per share. This was up from $524 million, or $1.53 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to $13.48 billion. This was down from $13.62 billion last year.
Best Buy Co Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $621 Mln. vs. $524 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.5% -EPS (Q4): $1.95 vs. $1.53 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 27.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.67 -Revenue (Q4): $13.48 Bln vs. $13.62 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.0%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.35 - $0.40 Next quarter revenue guidance: $8.2 - $8.3 Bln
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|39,794 €
|41,826 €
|-2,032 €
|-4,86%
|01.03./15:16
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0865161014
|873629
|46,92 €
|26,09 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|39,794 €
|-4,86%
|13:57
|Stuttgart
|41,686 €
|+0,72%
|08:03
|NYSE
|44,13 $
|0,00%
|28.02.17
|Frankfurt
|41,00 €
|-1,24%
|14:26
|Berlin
|40,80 €
|-2,11%
|14:05
|München
|42,005 €
|-3,12%
|08:03
|Düsseldorf
|41,68 €
|-3,91%
|08:04
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|80
|Best Buy - Chance oder Finger.
|02.07.14
|18
|Bodenbildung oder doch Test 3.
|15.12.12
|3
|US- Vorschlag!
|10.01.12