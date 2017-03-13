Berlin Airport Strike Grounds Hundreds Of Flights

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Air Berlin":

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The strike of ground staff at two major airports in Berlin resulted in the cancellation of more than 660 flights on Monday.





465 flights were cancelled at Berlin Tegel in the north, while 195 were grounded at Berlin Shonefeld in the south, resulting in a total halt of the flights services at the two airports. Air Berlin, easJet, Lufthansa, Germanwings and Ryanair are the most affected airlines.

The workers are demanding a pay hike to 12 euros per hour from the current wages of 11 euros per hour. The 25-hour strike will continue until 5 am on March 15th. More than 2000 ground staff are participating in the strike.

The airport management offered an increase of 10 cent per hour for next four years, but later offered 8 percent increase for the next three years.

Tigel airport is around eight kilometer away from the city of Berlin and handles more than 21 million passengers an year,while Berlin Shonefeld, situated in the southeast of Berlin, handles more nearly 12 million passengers per year.

The airports said there could be action restriction in air traffic even after the strike.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM