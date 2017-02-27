Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Apple":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Berkshire Increases Its Stake In Apple




27.02.17 16:49
dpa-AFX


CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

(BRK-B, BRK-A, BRKa) increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) to about 133 million shares, Chairman Warren Buffett told CNBC.


That's more than twice as much as Berkshire held as of December 31, the billionaire told the cable network in an interview Monday. The stake is valued at more than $18 billion, based on Friday's closing price of $136.66.


Buffett said he accumulated about 123 million of the Apple shares, and that one of his deputies acquired the rest, without identifying the investment manager.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Bis zu 13% Kobalt - Führender Kobalt Explorer im Visier von Tesla, Ford und GM!
367% Kobalt-Aktientip - Starkes Kaufsignal!  
 
Cruz Cobalt Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
137,02 $ 136,66 $ 0,36 $ +0,26% 27.02./17:26
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0378331005 865985 137,48 $ 89,47 $
Werte im Artikel
256.352 plus
+0,51%
137,01 plus
+0,26%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		128,88 € -0,33%  17:39
München 129,57 € +0,93%  16:41
Berlin 129,23 € +0,76%  17:02
Düsseldorf 129,29 € +0,51%  16:08
Hannover 129,35 € +0,42%  09:58
Hamburg 129,00 € +0,35%  17:22
Frankfurt 129,112 € +0,28%  17:22
Nasdaq 137,01 $ +0,26%  17:26
Stuttgart 129,00 € -0,20%  17:16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Energierevolution: Alternative zu fossilen Energieträgern! Großaufträge in Kürze - 385% Biomasse-Aktientip!

Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
31411 Apple , das erste Billione-MK U. 17:02
6669 Apple Short Only 22.02.17
19795 Apple Inc. - Die Story geht w. 15.02.17
17 TESLA nächster Übernahmekan. 06.01.17
2677 Apple - Chancen und Risiken 05.08.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...