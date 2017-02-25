Berkshire Hathaway Q4 Profit Up 15%
25.02.17 14:38
dpa-AFX
OMAHA (dpa-AFX) - Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
(BRKa) reported that its fourth quarter profit improved nearly 15 percent from the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, the company's operating earnings declined from the previous year period.
Net earnings attributable to Berkshire shareholders improved to $6.286 billion from the year-ago quarter's $5.48 billion. Net earnings per Class A equivalent share attributable to Berkshire shareholders rose to 3,823 from $3,333 in the year-ago period.
Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway's operating earnings for the quarter declined to $4.38 billion from $4.67 billion in the last year period. Operating earnings per Class A equivalent share fell to $2,665 from $2,843 in the last year period.
At December 31, 2016, Berkshire's book value had increased by 10.7% since year end 2015 to $172,108 per Class A equivalent share. Insurance float (the net liabilities we assume under insurance contracts) at December 31, 2016 was approximately $91.6 billion.
Operating earnings for 2016 increased to $17.58 billion from $17.36 billion last year. Net earnings attributable to Berkshire shareholders totaled $24.07 billion, versus $24.08 billion in 2015.
BRKa closed Friday's trading session at $255,040.00.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|255.040 $
|254.900 $
|140,00 $
|+0,05%
|24.02./22:45
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0846701086
|854075
|255.200 $
|194.200 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|237.000 €
|0,00%
|16.02.17
|NYSE
|255.040 $
|+0,05%
|24.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|238.377,4 €
|+0,03%
|24.02.17
|Hamburg
|238.377,4 €
|+0,01%
|24.02.17
|München
|238.907 €
|0,00%
|24.02.17
|Stuttgart
|240.398,0 €
|0,00%
|24.02.17
|Xetra
|234.000 €
|0,00%
|13.02.17
|Berlin
|238.125,9 €
|-0,21%
|24.02.17
|Frankfurt
|239.741,5 €
|-0,26%
|24.02.17
