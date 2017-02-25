Erweiterte Funktionen

Berkshire Hathaway Q4 Profit Up 15%




25.02.17 14:38
dpa-AFX


OMAHA (dpa-AFX) - Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

(BRKa) reported that its fourth quarter profit improved nearly 15 percent from the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, the company's operating earnings declined from the previous year period.


Net earnings attributable to Berkshire shareholders improved to $6.286 billion from the year-ago quarter's $5.48 billion. Net earnings per Class A equivalent share attributable to Berkshire shareholders rose to 3,823 from $3,333 in the year-ago period.


Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway's operating earnings for the quarter declined to $4.38 billion from $4.67 billion in the last year period. Operating earnings per Class A equivalent share fell to $2,665 from $2,843 in the last year period.


At December 31, 2016, Berkshire's book value had increased by 10.7% since year end 2015 to $172,108 per Class A equivalent share. Insurance float (the net liabilities we assume under insurance contracts) at December 31, 2016 was approximately $91.6 billion.


Operating earnings for 2016 increased to $17.58 billion from $17.36 billion last year. Net earnings attributable to Berkshire shareholders totaled $24.07 billion, versus $24.08 billion in 2015.


BRKa closed Friday's trading session at $255,040.00.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
255.040 $ 254.900 $ 140,00 $ +0,05% 24.02./22:45
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0846701086 854075 255.200 $ 194.200 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		237.000 € 0,00%  16.02.17
NYSE 255.040 $ +0,05%  24.02.17
Düsseldorf 238.377,4 € +0,03%  24.02.17
Hamburg 238.377,4 € +0,01%  24.02.17
München 238.907 € 0,00%  24.02.17
Stuttgart 240.398,0 € 0,00%  24.02.17
Xetra 234.000 € 0,00%  13.02.17
Berlin 238.125,9 € -0,21%  24.02.17
Frankfurt 239.741,5 € -0,26%  24.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
