Berkeley Sees FY17 Pre-tax Profit At Top End Of Market View; Backs FY21 Estimate

(BKG.L), which builds new homes, neighborhoods and communities, Friday said that its pre-tax profits for the year ended April 30, 2017 are expected to be at the top end of analysts' expectations, with the actual outturn dependent upon completion timing on Berkeley's larger developments.

The company projects a similar level of profitability for the year ending April 30, 2018.

Further, the company said it remains on target to meet its ambition to deliver at least 3.0 billion pounds of pre-tax profit over the five years ending 30 April 2021.

Forward sales are expected to be in excess of 2.6 billion pounds at 30 April 2017 at the prevailing sales rate and Berkeley remains ungeared.

In its trading update for the period from November 1, 2016 to February 28, the company noted that the housing market in London and the South East has now stabilised. Overall, underlying reservations in the seven months since the immediate Brexit referendum effect are down 16% on the comparable period last year, with the last two months ahead of last year.

The reduction in reservations is across all price points and reflects the ongoing impact of both Brexit uncertainty and the changes in recent years to SDLT and mortgage interest deductibility.

