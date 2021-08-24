Erweiterte Funktionen
BerGenBio - Martin Olin succeeds Richard Godfrey as CEO
24.08.21 08:00
Edison Investment Research
BerGenBio (BGBIO) has announced the appointment of a new chief executive officer (CEO), Martin Olin, with effect from 8 September 2021. Martin Olin has more than two decades of executive experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry and previously served as CEO of Symphogen, a clinical-stage biotech developing monoclonal antibody based treatments for a variety of cancers, prior to its acquisition by Servier in 2020. While the timing of this announcement does come as a surprise, we do not expect any disruptions to the current business strategy which the board has always been supportive of. Our valuation of BGBIO is unchanged at NOK4.91bn or NOK 55.8/share.
