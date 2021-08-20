Erweiterte Funktionen
BerGenBio - Advancing towards pivotal studies
20.08.21 10:52
Edison Investment Research
BerGenBio (BGBIO) has made continued progress in H121 in advancing the development of lead asset bemcentinib (an oral, once-a-day, highly selective AXL inhibitor). A deluge of data presentations from Phase II studies in COVID-19, AML and NSCLC continue to highlight the broad potential of this first-in-class treatment. Discussions with regulators are ongoing regarding a pivotal study in relapsed AML in combination with LDAC, which could enable potential approval and launch in 2024. COVID-19 presents a potential opportunity to expedite bemcentinib’s route to market in 2022. Discussions with regulators will determine the next steps following top-line data from two Phase II trials. We value BGBIO at NOK4.91bn.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,088 €
|2,15 €
|-0,062 €
|-2,88%
|20.08./15:11
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|NO0010650013
|A2DPC0
|3,20 €
|2,01 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,15 €
|-0,92%
|21.07.21
|Stuttgart
|2,096 €
|+1,65%
|15:05
|Frankfurt
|2,076 €
|+0,87%
|10:21
|München
|2,14 €
|0,00%
|08:13
|Berlin
|2,11 €
|-0,85%
|14:13
|Düsseldorf
|2,088 €
|-2,88%
|14:57
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|13
|Was haltet ihr von BerGenBio .
|08.06.21