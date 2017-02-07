Bellway HY Number Of Homes Completed Up 6.5%

Erweiterte Funktionen



07.02.17 08:41
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bellway plc (BWY.L), in its a trading update for the six months ended 31 January 2017, said that the number of homes legally completed rose by 6.5% to 4,462 from last year's 4,188 units.

The value of the forward order book at 31 January 2017 rose by over 9% to 1.121 billion pounds, and comprises 4,487 homes, compared to 4,434 homes last year.


Housing completions taken from land bought at attractive returns, which have been improved by historical house price inflation and strong cost control, should result in an operating margin of around 22% for the six months ended 31 January 2017. The Group should be able to maintain an operating margin at a similar level for the full financial year, provided that current market conditions continue.


The company noted that the strong order book and investment in work in progress should mean that the Group is able to deliver further volume growth of around 5% in the current financial year.


