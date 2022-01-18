Belluscura - Promising portable oxygen supplement device

Belluscura is focused on developing oxygen enrichment technologies. Its lead product, X-PLO₂R, is pitched as the world’s first modular portable oxygen concentrator (POC). It received FDA 510(k) clearance in March 2021 and came to the market in September 2021. Early uptake is encouraging, with the company signing five distribution agreements and exceeding its sales volume projections for the year. We expect recent reimbursement approval from the US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and expansion outside the US, to be the key growth catalysts for the company. Additional product launches (X-PLO₂R CX and X-PLO₂R DX) planned in the next 12 months should add further momentum.