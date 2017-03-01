Beige Book: Economy Expands Across U.S., But Optimism Has Cooled

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. economy continued to pick up steam in February, with all twelve of the Federal Reserve's districts reporting "modest to moderate" growth, according to the Fed's Beige Book.





However, business optimism cooled a bit amid opposition to President Donald Trump's border-tax proposal from several industries.

Anecdotally, manufacturers around Dallas said customers were taking a "wait and see" approach to the Trump White House.

Elsewhere, there were concerns about the administration's tax policies, as the president has yet to offer many specifics.

Only a "few" districts reported rising wages. Regarding inflation, a third of districts say earlier price gains have "largely leveled off."

Consumer spending expanded modestly since the last report mid-January.

Retail sales increased at a subdued pace across most of the nation, with a number of Districts noting an ongoing shift from in-store to internet purchasing.

