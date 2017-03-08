Beiersdorf AG 2016 Profit Rises; Organic Group Sales Up 3.2%

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Beiersdorf":

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Beiersdorf AG (BDRFY.PK, BDRFF.PK) reported that its profit after tax was 727 million euros in 2016 compared to 671 million euros, previous year.



Group EBIT, excluding special factors, improved to 1.015 billion euros from 962 million euros. The EBIT margin, excluding special factors, rose to 15.0% from 14.4%.

Fiscal 2016 Group sales climbed organically by 3.2%. In nominal terms, sales rose by 1.0%, to 6.75 billion euros from 6.69 billion euros. In the Consumer Business Segment, organic sales increased by 3.3%, while tesa achieved organic sales growth of 2.6%.

Beiersdorf expects Group sales to grow by 3-4% in fiscal 2017, with the EBIT margin from operations slightly up on the prior year. Beiersdorf expects the Consumer Business Segment to outperform the market in 2017 with sales growth of 3-4%. Tesa is expected to generate sales growth of 3-4%.

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Beiersdorf will propose a dividend of 0.70 euros per share to the Annual General Meeting.

