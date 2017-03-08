Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Beiersdorf":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Beiersdorf AG 2016 Profit Rises; Organic Group Sales Up 3.2%




08.03.17 08:37
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Beiersdorf AG (BDRFY.PK, BDRFF.PK) reported that its profit after tax was 727 million euros in 2016 compared to 671 million euros, previous year.

Group EBIT, excluding special factors, improved to 1.015 billion euros from 962 million euros. The EBIT margin, excluding special factors, rose to 15.0% from 14.4%.


Fiscal 2016 Group sales climbed organically by 3.2%. In nominal terms, sales rose by 1.0%, to 6.75 billion euros from 6.69 billion euros. In the Consumer Business Segment, organic sales increased by 3.3%, while tesa achieved organic sales growth of 2.6%.


Beiersdorf expects Group sales to grow by 3-4% in fiscal 2017, with the EBIT margin from operations slightly up on the prior year. Beiersdorf expects the Consumer Business Segment to outperform the market in 2017 with sales growth of 3-4%. Tesa is expected to generate sales growth of 3-4%.


The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Beiersdorf will propose a dividend of 0.70 euros per share to the Annual General Meeting.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 14,7% Kobalt!
Kommender Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, BMW, VW und Daimler - 722% Kobalt-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
84,84 € 86,10 € -1,26 € -1,46% 08.03./09:19
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005200000 520000 87,40 € 75,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		84,591 € -1,57%  09:32
Düsseldorf 86,38 € 0,00%  07.03.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 91,35 $ -0,76%  24.02.17
München 86,00 € -0,83%  08:00
Stuttgart 84,785 € -1,28%  09:15
Xetra 84,84 € -1,46%  09:18
Hamburg 84,76 € -1,94%  09:15
Frankfurt 84,715 € -1,95%  09:14
Berlin 84,89 € -2,04%  09:09
Hannover 84,58 € -2,15%  09:10
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 14,7% Kobalt! Kommender Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, BMW, VW und Daimler - 722% Kobalt-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
613 Beiersdorf wird vermutlich 17.02.17
14 Beiersdorf 17.02.16
  Löschung 20.09.09
18 Das könnte klappen - $$$$$$ 09.09.09
1 Löschung 07.09.09
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...