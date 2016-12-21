Erweiterte Funktionen



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc Q3 Earnings Retreat 29%




21.12.16 22:34
dpa-AFX


UNION (dpa-AFX) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) released a profit for third quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.


The company said its profit dropped to $126.42 million, or $0.85 per share. This was lower than $177.82 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's third quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $2.96 billion. This was up from $2.95 billion last year.


Bed Bath & Beyond Inc earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q3): $126.42 Mln. vs. $177.82 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -28.9% -EPS (Q3): $0.85 vs. $1.09 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -22.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.98 -Revenue (Q3): $2.96 Bln vs. $2.95 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.3%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



