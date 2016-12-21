Bed Bath & Beyond Inc Q3 Earnings Retreat 29%
21.12.16 22:34
dpa-AFX
UNION (dpa-AFX) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) released a profit for third quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.
The company said its profit dropped to $126.42 million, or $0.85 per share. This was lower than $177.82 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $2.96 billion. This was up from $2.95 billion last year.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q3): $126.42 Mln. vs. $177.82 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -28.9% -EPS (Q3): $0.85 vs. $1.09 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -22.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.98 -Revenue (Q3): $2.96 Bln vs. $2.95 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.3%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|41,13 $
|45,56 $
|-4,43 $
|-9,72%
|22.12./20:42
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0758961009
|884304
|52,71 $
|38,60 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|39,70 €
|-10,53%
|20:04
|München
|42,80 €
|-2,74%
|08:01
|Hamburg
|42,22 €
|-4,09%
|08:04
|Berlin
|41,96 €
|-4,74%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|41,89 €
|-4,99%
|11:08
|Frankfurt
|41,592 €
|-5,50%
|15:58
|Stuttgart
|40,07 €
|-9,65%
|19:36
|Nasdaq
|41,14 $
|-9,70%
|20:42
