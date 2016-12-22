Bed Bath & Beyond Continues To Post Steep Loss In Afternoon Trading

UNION (dpa-AFX) - After moving sharply lower at the open, shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) have seen some further downside over the course of the trading day on Thursday.



Bed Bath & Beyond is currently down by 8.8 percent after hitting its lowest intraday level in well over a month

Bed Bath & Beyond came under pressure after reporting third quarter results that came in below analyst estimates and saying full-year earnings are expected to come in at the low end of guidance.

