Bed Bath & Beyond Continues To Post Steep Loss In Afternoon Trading
22.12.16 20:26
dpa-AFX
UNION (dpa-AFX) - After moving sharply lower at the open, shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) have seen some further downside over the course of the trading day on Thursday.
Bed Bath & Beyond is currently down by 8.8 percent after hitting its lowest intraday level in well over a month
Bed Bath & Beyond came under pressure after reporting third quarter results that came in below analyst estimates and saying full-year earnings are expected to come in at the low end of guidance.
