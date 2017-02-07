Erweiterte Funktionen

Bechtle Extends Deal With Executive Board Chairman Thomas Olemotz Until 2021




07.02.17 10:12
dpa-AFX


NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - Information technology company Bechtle AG (BC8G) announced Tuesday that its Supervisory Board has extended the agreement with Thomas Olemotz, Chairman of the Executive Board, early.

The extension is for an additional five years to end December 31, 2021.


Olemotz was first appointed to the Executive Board in 2007, taking the helm in 2009. Under his guidance, the value of Bechtle AG has increased more than seven-fold.


Matthias Metz, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, said, "His renewed appointment as Chairman of the Executive Board ensures the necessary stability and continuity at the company's top level to keep growth strong. It also underlines Bechtle's forward-facing strategy, which is essential to us as a leading IT provider in Germany and Europe."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




