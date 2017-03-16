Erweiterte Funktionen

Bechtle AG FY16 Profit Rises; Revenue Up 9.3%




16.03.17 10:58
dpa-AFX


NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - Bechtle AG (BC8G) reported that its fiscal 2016 earnings after taxes were up 11.3% to 103.37 million euros from 92.88 million euros, prior year.

Earnings per share was 4.92 euros compared to 4.42 euros. Earnings before taxes surged by more than 12 percent to 145.1 million euros.


Fiscal 2016 revenue increased 9.3 percent to 3.09 billion euros, exceeding the three-billion-euro mark for the first time. Bechtle AG said its dividend is to be stepped up for the seventh year in a row, increasing to 1.50 euros.


Looking forward, the Executive Board is confident that 2017 will be a good year. The revenue and earnings are again expected to increase significantly.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
101,50 € 100,55 € 0,95 € +0,94% 16.03./11:27
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005158703 515870 104,85 € 78,83 €
Werte im Artikel
101,50 plus
+0,94%
41,38 plus
0,00%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		101,249 € +0,06%  11:42
Berlin 101,79 € +1,69%  10:55
Frankfurt 101,618 € +1,21%  11:02
Hamburg 100,95 € +1,05%  10:27
München 100,87 € +0,96%  08:00
Xetra 101,50 € +0,94%  11:20
Düsseldorf 100,67 € +0,78%  08:05
Hannover 100,68 € +0,78%  08:10
Stuttgart 100,85 € +0,04%  10:31
