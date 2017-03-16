Bechtle AG FY16 Profit Rises; Revenue Up 9.3%

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Bechtle":

NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - Bechtle AG (BC8G) reported that its fiscal 2016 earnings after taxes were up 11.3% to 103.37 million euros from 92.88 million euros, prior year.



Earnings per share was 4.92 euros compared to 4.42 euros. Earnings before taxes surged by more than 12 percent to 145.1 million euros.

Fiscal 2016 revenue increased 9.3 percent to 3.09 billion euros, exceeding the three-billion-euro mark for the first time. Bechtle AG said its dividend is to be stepped up for the seventh year in a row, increasing to 1.50 euros.

Looking forward, the Executive Board is confident that 2017 will be a good year. The revenue and earnings are again expected to increase significantly.

