Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Beazer Homes USA":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


Beazer Homes USA Two Months Sales Absorptions Rise 11%




07.03.17 13:55
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beazer Homes USA Inc.

(BZH) announced that its sales absorptions for the first two months of its fiscal second quarter were up 11% year over year, resulting in 1,001 orders compared to 1,003 in the prior year period.


In addition, the Company continues to expect its fiscal second quarter backlog conversion ratio to be similar to the second quarter of the prior fiscal year.


The company's proposed debt refinancing transaction will materially extend its debt maturity schedule and the Company continues to expect to pay down $100 million of debt by the end of its fiscal year 2018.


Separately, Beazer Homes USA announced that it is proposing to issue $250 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes due 2025 in a private offering.


The net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, will be used to fund the repayment of its 7.500% Senior Notes due 2021 and the remaining $55 million aggregate principal amount outstanding under its secured term loan.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 14,7% Kobalt!
Kommender Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, BMW, VW und Daimler - 722% Kobalt-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
11,384 € 11,366 € 0,018 € +0,16% 07.03./15:06
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US07556Q8814 A1J51W 14,67 € 5,65 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 11,384 € +0,16%  08:02
NYSE 12,19 $ 0,00%  06.03.17
Frankfurt 11,368 € -0,19%  08:01
Berlin 11,40 € -0,78%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 14,7% Kobalt! Kommender Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, BMW, VW und Daimler - 722% Kobalt-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...