Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. Q1 Earnings Advance 9%
02.02.17 22:27
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.
(BECN) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $26.97 million, or $0.44 per share. This was higher than $24.68 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $1.00 billion. This was up from $0.98 billion last year.
Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q1): $26.97 Mln. vs. $24.68 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.3% -EPS (Q1): $0.44 vs. $0.41 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q1): $1.00 Bln vs. $0.98 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.0%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|44,35 $
|44,05 $
|0,30 $
|+0,68%
|02.02./23:14
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0736851090
|A0DJZ9
|49,32 $
|32,24 $