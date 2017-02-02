Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. Q1 Earnings Advance 9%

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.



(BECN) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.

The company said its bottom line came in at $26.97 million, or $0.44 per share. This was higher than $24.68 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $1.00 billion. This was up from $0.98 billion last year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $26.97 Mln. vs. $24.68 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.3% -EPS (Q1): $0.44 vs. $0.41 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q1): $1.00 Bln vs. $0.98 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.0%

