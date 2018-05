Bayer stock: Interesting dividend?

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Allianz":

During the last week, Robert Sasse took a closer look at Bayer. This is his conclusion:

Ever since 2006 the Bayer shareholders received rising dividends. There was only one exception.

Only in 2009 the dividend was as high as the year before at 1.40 Euro – which was probably due to the financial crisis. However, after that the stock just continued rising. And ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.