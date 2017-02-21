Erweiterte Funktionen

Bayer Proposes Increased Dividend For 2016




21.02.17 13:20
dpa-AFX


LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Bayer AG (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) announced its Supervisory Board has approved the Board of Management's recommendation that a dividend payment for fiscal 2016 of 2.70 euros per share be proposed to the Annual Stockholders' Meeting on April 28, 2017.


With 826.95 million shares entitled to the dividend, the total dividend payment would amount to 2.23 billion euros, an increase of 8.0 percent from 2015.


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
107,95 € 107,20 € 0,75 € +0,70% 21.02./14:18
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000BAY0017 BAY001 112,00 € 83,45 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		108,069 € +0,58%  14:30
Stuttgart 108,025 € +0,84%  14:15
Hamburg 108,15 € +0,82%  13:48
München 108,10 € +0,81%  13:39
Hannover 107,95 € +0,79%  13:02
Berlin 108,03 € +0,77%  14:13
Düsseldorf 108,18 € +0,75%  13:34
Xetra 107,95 € +0,70%  14:18
Frankfurt 108,076 € +0,55%  13:54
Nasdaq OTC Other 112,665 $ -0,87%  17.02.17
  = Realtime
