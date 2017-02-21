Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Bayer":
Bayer Proposes Increased Dividend For 2016
21.02.17 13:20
dpa-AFX
LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Bayer AG (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) announced its Supervisory Board has approved the Board of Management's recommendation that a dividend payment for fiscal 2016 of 2.70 euros per share be proposed to the Annual Stockholders' Meeting on April 28, 2017.
With 826.95 million shares entitled to the dividend, the total dividend payment would amount to 2.23 billion euros, an increase of 8.0 percent from 2015.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|107,95 €
|107,20 €
|0,75 €
|+0,70%
|21.02./14:18
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000BAY0017
|BAY001
|112,00 €
|83,45 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|108,069 €
|+0,58%
|14:30
|Stuttgart
|108,025 €
|+0,84%
|14:15
|Hamburg
|108,15 €
|+0,82%
|13:48
|München
|108,10 €
|+0,81%
|13:39
|Hannover
|107,95 €
|+0,79%
|13:02
|Berlin
|108,03 €
|+0,77%
|14:13
|Düsseldorf
|108,18 €
|+0,75%
|13:34
|Xetra
|107,95 €
|+0,70%
|14:18
|Frankfurt
|108,076 €
|+0,55%
|13:54
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|112,665 $
|-0,87%
|17.02.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|2011
|Bayer
|10:57
|Löschung
|14.10.16
|2
|Jetzt kauf Bayer auch noch ein.
|15.09.16
|8
|Welche Firma ist das beste Inv.
|27.06.16
|418
|Bayer AG
|29.05.16