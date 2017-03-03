BayWa FY16 EBIT Down, Revenues Up; Sees Significant Increases In FY17 Earnings

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "BayWa":

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BayWa AG (BYWG), a German wholesaler and retailer of industrial and agricultural goods, announced Friday preliminary fiscal 2016 results, reporting earnings before interest and tax or EBIT of 144.7 million euros, lower than last year's 158.1 million euros.





The company said the persistently difficult agricultural markets in the past year pushed down earnings.

However, BayWa's revenues increased slightly to 15.3 billion euros from 14.9 billion euros a year ago.

The Fruit and Energy business units once again developed particularly well in the reporting year. The building materials business also developed positively. By contrast, agricultural trade was significantly influenced in 2016 by the situation on global agricultural markets, which remained tense.

Klaus Josef Lutz, Chief Executive Officer of BayWa, took an optimistic view of the current financial year. "The positive prospects overall, in agricultural trade as well, lead us to expect significant increases in earnings again in 2017," Lutz said.

Further, the Board of Management would propose to the Supervisory Board keeping the Group's dividend stable and paying 0.85 euros per share - the same dividend paid for 2015.

BayWa will publish detailed figures on March 30.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM