Baxter International Inc. Reveals 32% Advance In Q4 Profit

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Baxter International Inc.



(BAX) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.

The company said its bottom line rose to $312 million, or $0.57 per share. This was higher than $236 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $2.65 billion. This was up from $2.60 billion last year.

Baxter International Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $312 Mln. vs. $236 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 32.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.57 vs. $0.43 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 32.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q4): $2.65 Bln vs. $2.60 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.9%

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.50 - $0.52 Full year EPS guidance: $2.10 - $2.18

