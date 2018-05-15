Erweiterte Funktionen
Barrick Gold stock: Will it finally make the leap over the resistance?
15.05.18 19:11
Finanztrends
Since March’s low the Barrick Gold stock has worked its way up. In the short time a clear upwars trend has formed which is still active. However, the stock bounced back at the resistance at 13.81 USD. Now the big question is whether the stock will leap over this resistance or if it will bounce back once again.
Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|13,16 $
|13,48 $
|-0,32 $
|-2,37%
|15.05./21:28
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA0679011084
|870450
|18,35 $
|11,07 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|11,10 €
|-1,51%
|21:34
|Berlin
|11,28 €
|0,00%
|10:43
|Düsseldorf
|11,27 €
|-0,09%
|08:36
|Hannover
|11,27 €
|-0,09%
|08:04
|Hamburg
|11,27 €
|-0,27%
|08:05
|München
|11,29 €
|-0,27%
|09:18
|Xetra
|11,19 €
|-0,89%
|17:35
|Stuttgart
|11,08 €
|-1,77%
|16:41
|Frankfurt
|11,09 €
|-1,86%
|19:15
|NYSE
|13,16 $
|-2,37%
|21:28
= Realtime
