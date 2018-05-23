Barrick Gold stock: Can the stock profit from its momentum?

Erweiterte Funktionen
At the beginning of this month the Barrick Gold price temporarily fell below the 100 days-line. However, the stock was able to stabilize again and now notes with 11.30 Euro above this mark. Since March the stock is moving upwards. However, if one takes a look at the entire year one could see a clear downwards trend.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|11,16 €
|11,20 €
|-0,04 €
|-0,36%
|23.05./10:21
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA0679011084
|870450
|15,59 €
|9,06 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|11,16 €
|-0,36%
|10:19
|Stuttgart
|11,21 €
|+0,54%
|09:35
|Hamburg
|11,19 €
|0,00%
|09:38
|NYSE
|13,12 $
|0,00%
|22.05.18
|Hannover
|11,13 €
|-0,45%
|08:00
|Berlin
|11,12 €
|-0,45%
|08:08
|München
|11,17 €
|-0,53%
|08:01
|Xetra
|11,19 €
|-0,97%
|09:57
|Frankfurt
|11,17 €
|-1,24%
|09:10
|Düsseldorf
|11,13 €
|-1,59%
|08:06
= Realtime
