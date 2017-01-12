Barratt Developments H1 Pretax Profit To Rise Approx 7%

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Barratt Developments Plc (BDEV.



L) announced the Group anticipates around 7% growth in profit before tax in the first half, to around 315 million pounds. The Group's average net private reservations per week were 247 compared to 246, prior year. Total completions (including JVs) were 7,180 units compared to 7,626 units. Total average selling price on completions increased by 3.9% in the period.

Barratt Developments continues to expect to deliver on full year volume guidance: modest volume growth for wholly owned completions and 700 JV completions. The Group said it remains on track to achieve target ROCE of 25%, and remain focused on delivery of a 20% gross margin for fiscal 2017.

Barratt Developments said it remains committed to its cash return policy and expects to deliver cash returns of approximately 1 billion pounds of dividends in the three year period to November 2017.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM