Barnes & Noble Pulls Nook Due To Faulty Charger




17.01.17 16:22
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Book retailer Barnes & Noble has pulled off from shelves its Nook tablet due to a faulty charger, after launching the cheap 7-inch tablet in November to take on Amazon's popular Fire tablets.


Nook tablet has been removed from brick and mortar stores as well from online. Barnes & Noble has not issued any statement regarding the recall.


A Reddit user named nookthedestroyer, who claims to work at Barnes & Noble, earlier this week reported that the company was recalling all remaining inventory of the tablet.


"Early this week we received a project to remove every device from stores. It was very important that they be shipped out quickly, there was no explanation given, and so far this week the signs are still up in the windows," says the Reddit user. "There has been radio silence and no further instruction other than get them boxed, get tracking numbers, and ship them out. There's no script for customers, and no recall I can find publicly."


The Nook tablet has been among controversies since its release despite carrying an attractive price tag. Just after its launch, the Nook was found to be loaded with ADUPS firmware, a Chinese software that secretly collects call logs, contact names and IP addresses and sends those information to third-party servers in China.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



