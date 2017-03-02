Erweiterte Funktionen
Barnes & Noble Posting Steep Loss On Disappointing Q3 Earnings
02.03.17 18:31
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Barnes & Noble (BKS) have moved sharply lower during trading on Thursday, with the bookseller slumping by 7.6 percent. With the drop, Barnes & Noble has fallen to its lowest intraday level in a year.
The steep decline by Barnes & Noble comes after the company reported fiscal third quarter earnings that came in below analyst estimates.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,30 $
|9,90 $
|-0,60 $
|-6,06%
|02.03./19:48
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0677741094
|887840
|13,63 $
|9,00 $
= Realtime
