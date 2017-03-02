Barnes & Noble Posting Steep Loss On Disappointing Q3 Earnings

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Barnes & Noble":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Barnes & Noble (BKS) have moved sharply lower during trading on Thursday, with the bookseller slumping by 7.6 percent. With the drop, Barnes & Noble has fallen to its lowest intraday level in a year.





The steep decline by Barnes & Noble comes after the company reported fiscal third quarter earnings that came in below analyst estimates.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM