Barclays Reportedly Selects Dublin For Its EU HQ After Brexit




27.01.17 02:59
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British lender Barclays Plc (BARC.

L, BCS) has settled on Dublin for its main hub inside the European Union after Brexit and is planning to add about 150 staff there if U.K.-based finance companies lose easy access to the trading bloc, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.


The bank has been in contact with Irish regulators about expanding its operations. Barclays is moving ahead with contingency plans so it can continue serving EU clients if Prime Minister Theresa May fails to strike a transitional or permanent deal preserving London's access within the two-year renegotiation period.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



