Banks And Miners Weigh On FTSE 100

Rising geopolitical worries and signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve is swinging toward a March rise in interest rates also kept investors nervous on a light day on the economic front.

Meanwhile, with the U.K. budget due on Wednesday, market participants expect the Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond to raise taxes to tackle ballooning budget deficit during the Brexit process.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 28 points or 0.38 percent at 7,346 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent lower on Friday.

Mining shares dropped with copper prices after China cut its GDP target to 6.5 percent in 2017, a 25-year low. Anglo American, Antofagasta, BHP Billiton, Glencore and Rio Tinto all dropped more than 1 percent.

Oil majors BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell lost about 1 percent each while Tullow Oil tumbled 2.5 percent.

Barclays and Lloyds Banking Group fell over 1 percent after their German peer Deutsche Bank unveiled plans to raise around 8 billion euros through a share sale to shore up capital.

Asset management firm Standard Life soared as much as 6 percent and Aberdeen rallied 3.5 percent after confirming that they are holding talks about a possible all-share merger.

Informa shares rose 1 percent. The publishing firm reported a rise in full-year underlying profit and said it expects to see further progress in 2017.

Low-cost airline easyJet rallied 1.5 percent on reporting an 8.2 percent increase in passenger traffic for February.

