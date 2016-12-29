Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nasdaq Composite Index":
Banking Stocks Show Notable Move To The Downside
29.12.16 21:55
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Banking stocks have come under pressure over the course of the trading session on Thursday, dragging the Dow Jones Banks Index down by 1.1 percent. The index is pulling back further off the eight-year closing high it set on Tuesday.
Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), Citizens Financial (CFG) and Regions Financial (RF) are turning in some of the banking sector's worst performances on the day.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5.438,56 $
|5.487,44 $
|- $
|0,00%
|09.08./23:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XC0009694271
|969427
|5.512 $
|4.210 $
Werte im Artikel
-0,07%
5.439
-0,89%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Indizes Nasdaq
|5.438,56 $
|-0,89%
|28.12.16
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|26
|OHR PHARM
|26.11.15
|4
|Cyanotech sprudelnde Gewinne .
|28.05.15
|5
|Ausblick NASDAQ - Ganz im .
|20.09.11
|11
|heute haben die Amis
|12.05.04
|16
|Steinberg zeichnen?
|16.10.03