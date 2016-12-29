Banking Stocks Show Notable Move To The Downside

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nasdaq Composite Index":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Banking stocks have come under pressure over the course of the trading session on Thursday, dragging the Dow Jones Banks Index down by 1.1 percent. The index is pulling back further off the eight-year closing high it set on Tuesday.





Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), Citizens Financial (CFG) and Regions Financial (RF) are turning in some of the banking sector's worst performances on the day.

