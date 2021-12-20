Erweiterte Funktionen


Bankers Investment Trust (The) - Steady as she goes




20.12.21 14:36
Edison Investment Research

The Bankers Investment Trust (BNKR) is overseen by experienced manager Alex Crooke, who has managed this fund since July 2003. As co-head of global equities at Janus Henderson Investors (JHI) he is ideally placed to make use of the large internal resource to drive top-down asset allocation considerations populated via a selection of six internally managed geographic sleeves. In this note we will update investors on Crooke’s macro views and how this is influencing current portfolio construction. We will also take a closer look at three of the six regional equity sleeves, which account for around 45% of the trust’s assets.

Aktuell
Bill Gates und Warren Buffet bauen hunderte Atomreaktoren
Uran Hot Stock nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 3.496% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Übernahmen nahe Tesla ($TSLA) nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
16:11 , dpa-AFX
Original-Research: pferdewetten.de AG (von M [...]
16:11 , Aktiennews
Amphenol Aktie: Hier kann jetzt alles passiere [...]
16:11 , Aktiennews
Crypto Aktie: Das ist erstaunlich
16:11 , Aktiennews
Kursexplosion bei Realtech!
16:11 , Aktiennews
Leonteq Aktie: Das wir das noch mal erleben [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...