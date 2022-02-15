Erweiterte Funktionen


Bankers Investment Trust (The) - Another solid year of growth in capital and income




15.02.22 12:21
Edison Investment Research

The Bankers Investment Trust (BNKR) has continued to post good returns for investors during the financial year ended October 2021, which also saw the 55th consecutive year of dividend increase. Long tenured lead manager Alex Crooke oversees a team of in-house regional managers, allocating capital on the basis of where he sees attractive fundamentals. Over the past 12 months the allocation to European and Pacific ex-Japan equities has been increased on the basis of attractive valuations and the prospects for dividend growth. In addition, part of Crooke’s remit is to decide upon the level of gearing, which has risen on the back of new long-term structural borrowings secured in July 2021. The manager anticipates the recent spike in global inflation will moderate but is likely to persist at 2–4%, which he feels is supportive for long-term equity market returns.

Aktuell
Uran-Aktien explodieren - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
Nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 3.496% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Lithiumpreis explodiert auf 46.750$ - 243% Lithium Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:11 , Aktiennews
Resmed Aktie: Müssen Sie jetzt handeln?
14:11 , Aktiennews
Fuchs Petrolub Aktie: Was jetzt noch richtig [...]
14:11 , Aktiennews
AbbVie Aktie: Das ist die Höhe!
14:11 , Aktiennews
Airbnb Aktie: Diese Meldung kommt genau zum [...]
14:11 , Aktiennews
Deutsche Telekom Aktie: Das werden die Bulle [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...