Bank of America Corporation Reveals 47% Increase In Q4 Profit




13.01.17 13:07
dpa-AFX


CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line climbed to $4.34 billion, or $0.40 per share. This was higher than $2.95 billion, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $19.99 billion. This was up from $19.58 billion last year.


Bank of America Corporation earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $4.34 Bln. vs. $2.95 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 47.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.40 vs. $0.27 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 48.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q4): $19.99 Bln vs. $19.58 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.1%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
21,383 € 21,514 € -0,131 € -0,61% 13.01./14:50
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0605051046 858388 22,56 € 9,82 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		21,383 € -0,61%  14:43
Stuttgart 21,80 € +1,70%  12:41
Frankfurt 21,405 € +0,37%  14:34
NYSE 22,92 $ 0,00%  12.01.17
Düsseldorf 21,52 € -0,09%  09:14
Hamburg 21,52 € -0,35%  08:08
Hannover 21,52 € -0,35%  08:08
Berlin 21,515 € -0,62%  08:08
München 21,36 € -1,25%  14:00
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...