Bank of America Corporation Reveals 47% Increase In Q4 Profit
13.01.17 13:07
dpa-AFX
CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line climbed to $4.34 billion, or $0.40 per share. This was higher than $2.95 billion, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $19.99 billion. This was up from $19.58 billion last year.
Bank of America Corporation earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $4.34 Bln. vs. $2.95 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 47.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.40 vs. $0.27 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 48.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q4): $19.99 Bln vs. $19.58 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.1%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|21,383 €
|21,514 €
|-0,131 €
|-0,61%
|13.01./14:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0605051046
|858388
|22,56 €
|9,82 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|21,383 €
|-0,61%
|14:43
|Stuttgart
|21,80 €
|+1,70%
|12:41
|Frankfurt
|21,405 €
|+0,37%
|14:34
|NYSE
|22,92 $
|0,00%
|12.01.17
|Düsseldorf
|21,52 €
|-0,09%
|09:14
|Hamburg
|21,52 €
|-0,35%
|08:08
|Hannover
|21,52 €
|-0,35%
|08:08
|Berlin
|21,515 €
|-0,62%
|08:08
|München
|21,36 €
|-1,25%
|14:00
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|3
|Entwicklung Bank of America
|19.12.16
|1908
|Bank Of America - The Winne.
|30.06.16
|Bank of Amerika und das Geld.
|01.02.13
|3
|Löschung
|01.02.13
|762
|ich glaub die Lichter gehen aus
|29.11.10